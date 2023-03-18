Biden says Putin's international arrest warrant from the ICC is 'justified,' even though the US doesn't recognize the court
President Joe Biden. Drew Angerer/Getty Images US President Joe Biden said an international arrest warrant for Vladimir Putin was "justified." The warrant was issued by the International Criminal Court, which the US and Russia don't recognize. Neither nation has signed onto the Rome Statute,…
