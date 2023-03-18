Vehicle in former Pakistan PM Imran Khan's convoy meets with accident
Published
A vehicle in the convoy of Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan met with an accident on Saturday while heading to Islamabad in connection with a hearing in the Toshakhana case. A local court in Islamabad is set to resume on Saturday the hearing of the Toshakhana case against former Prime Minister Imran Khan, who avoided arrest despite a protracted effort by law enforcement personnel to apprehend him for skipping multiple previous hearings.Full Article