UBS Seeks Government Backstop As It Rushes To Finalize Credit Suisse Takeover Deal As Soon As Tonight So much can change in just 48 hours. Late on Thursday, just hours after the SNB had launched the first (of many) bailout attempts of Swiss banking giant Credit Suisse, Bloomberg blasted the…



#snb #ubs #swissnationalbank #csachf50billion #uturn #wsj #creditsuissegroupag #finma #chf10bn #creditsuisses