Former presidential candidate John Edwards was accused of funneling nearly $1 million in donor contributions to support his pregnant mistress and criminally…
Published
Former US Sen. John Edwards exits the federal court May 31, 2012 in Greensboro, North Carolina. (Photo by Sara D. Davis/Getty Images) Sara D. Davis/Getty Images John Edwards was charged with campaign finance violations in 2011 related to his 2008 presidential run. He was accused by the DOJ of…
#johnedwards #greensboro #northcarolina #donaldtrump #stormydaniels #trump #johnkerry #georgewbush #dickcheney #departmentofjustice