Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) has stepped up its pace of stock buybacks, repurchasing more than $1.8 billion of its own stock this year. In its proxy filing on Friday, Berkshire said that as of March 8 it had the equivalent of 1,455,698 Class A shares outstanding, down 4,035…



#warrenbuffett #berkshire #charliemunger #omaha #nebraska #geico #appleinc #bankofamericacorp #democrats #jonathanstempel