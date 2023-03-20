Monday’s Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Alphabet, Dollar General, FedEx, Microsoft, Nike, Nvidia, Shopify, Synchrony, Warner Bros Discovery and More
Published
The futures traded mixed on Monday, as frazzled investors and traders got some good news when it was announced over the weekend that UBS purchased Credit Suisse for $3.3 billion. All the major indexes closed lower on Friday, with the Dow Jones industrials leading the way, down over 1.2%. The song…
#ubs #firstrepublicbank #federalreserve #treasury #brent #refinitiv #alphabetinc #exanebnpparibas #neutral #billholdingsinc