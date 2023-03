Fairleigh Dickinson University coach Tobin Anderson gave an emotional speech after FDU's historic run in March Madness came to an end against Florida Atlantic. Anderson had masterminded his 16th-seeded college to a win over 1-seeded Purdue on Friday, only the second time in the NCAA tournament's…



#tobinanderson #fdu #madness #floridaatlantic #purdue #ncaa #knights #stthomas #seanmoore #demetreroberts