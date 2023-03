Bruce Willis celebrated his 68th birthday with his family on Sunday after a difficult year. The Die Hard actor received a diagnosis of frontotemporal dementia (FTD) last month, a more specific diagnosis than aphasia, with which he had previously been diagnosed. FTD can affect speech and behavior;…



#brucewillis #ftd #willis #demimoore #rumer #tallulah #emmaheming #mabel #moore #twitter