Bruce Willis' wife, Emma Heming Willis, has revealed how they celebrated their 14th wedding anniversary together, as the star battles frontotemporal dementia (FTD). Emma shared an insight into their home life on Instagram just days after Bruce's birthday video went viral online. Ex-wife Demi Moore…



#brucewillis #emmaheming #willis #demimoore #ftd #bruceemma #mabelray #evelynpenn #moore #diehard