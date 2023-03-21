Biden to create 2 new national monuments in Texas and Nevada honoring Army veterans, Native Americans
Published
President Biden on Tuesday will designate two new national monuments in Nevada and Texas, protecting 514,000 acres of public lands — two thirds the size of Rhode Island — from development. Biden will announce the new national monuments at the White House Conservation in Action Summit at the…
#nevada #rhodeisland #interiordepartment #fortbliss #elpaso #usarmy #spiritmountain #wildernessact #fortmojave #hopi