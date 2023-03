Cinemagoers in Hong Kong looking to have their childhoods potentially ruined by viral slasher hit Winnie-the-Pooh: Blood and Honey may have been left disappointed this week, with the film having been quietly pulled from theaters, a move that has fueled speculation about censorship over an apparent…



#hongkong #honey #xijinping #winnie #hundredacrewood #macau #moviematic #mexico #thr #disney