UK Sending Depleted Uranium Shells To Ukraine Tantamount To Using 'Dirty Bomb': Kremlin The UK's junior Defense Minister Annabel Goldie told Parliament on Tuesday, "Alongside our granting of a squadron of Challenger 2 main battle tanks to Ukraine, we will be providing ammunition including armor…



#kremlin #defense #annabelgoldie #parliament #challenger2main #ukraine #challengerii #foreignministry #mariazakharova #telegram