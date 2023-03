You might be surprised and relate to his tip. Draymond John, an investor on ABC's (DIS) - Get Free Report Shark Tank, is curious what his Twitter followers do to avoid burning out. He has also reveals his own strategy for doing the same. DON'T MISS: Cathie Wood Calls One Reaction to SVB Collapse…



#draymondjohn #abc #dis #sharktank #twitter #thrivenews