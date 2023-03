App’s future in doubt as Biden administration threatens to ban it entirely in the country TikTok’s CEO eluded the spotlight. Now, he can’t avoid it Six urgent questions Shou Zi Chew needs to answer Rep. Rodgers asked Chew whether he has regular contact with various executives at Bytedance. He said…



#tiktok #shouzichew #bytedance #cfo #singaporean #singapore #projecttexas