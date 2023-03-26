Jonathan Majors U.S. Army Commercials Pulled After Actor’s Arrest for Alleged Assault

The U.S. Army has paused its advertising campaign featuring Jonathan Majors in response to the actor’s arrest Saturday for an alleged assault. The two “Be All You Can Be” commercials featuring Majors as an on-screen narrator were pulled Sunday. The U.S. Army plans to continue running other ads in…



#usarmy #jonathanmajors #beallyoucanbe #majors #ncaa #madness #lauradefrancisco #hollywood #sundance #priyachaudhry