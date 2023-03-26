Amy Jo Johnson Denies Claims She Didn’t Do ‘Power Rangers’ Reunion Movie Due To Money: “Maybe I Just Didn’t Want To Wear Spandex In My 50s”

Amy Jo Johnson is shutting down rumors about the reason she opted not to take part in the Mighty Morphin’ Power Rangers reunion movie for Netflix. “Please stop saying I didn’t do reunion because of money Simply not true,” the former Pink Ranger tweeted. Johnson continued, “Maybe I just didn’t want…



#amyjojohnson #netflix #pinkranger #newzealand #jasondavidfrank #davisyost #walterjones #blackranger #oncealways #ritarepulsa