‘Succession’ Season 4 Premiere: Nicholas Braun On A “Big” & “More Bold” Final Season For Greg

The following interview contains spoilers from tonight’s season four premiere episode of HBO’s Succession, “The Munsters” It’s been roughly two months since Logan Roy’s son-in-law, Tom Wambsgan (Matthew Macfadyen) snitched on his wife, Shiv Roy (Sarah Snook), and her brothers Kendell (Jeremy…



#hbo #munsters #loganroy #tomwambsgan #matthewmacfadyen #shivroy #sarahsnook #jeremystrong #kieranculkin #briancox