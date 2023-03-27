Israeli's Netanyahu delays judicial overhaul after mass protests

Israeli's Netanyahu delays judicial overhaul after mass protests

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday announced a delay in his judicial overhaul plan, saying he wanted to give time to seek a compromise over the contentious package with his political opponents. Tens of thousands of Israelis demonstrated outside parliament and workers launched a nationwide strike Monday in a dramatic escalation of the mass protest movement aimed at halting Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plan to overhaul the judiciary.

