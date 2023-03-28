Jim Jordan Demands Docs After IRS "Attempt To Intimidate" Journalist Matt Taibbi During Govt Weaponization Hearing
Published
Jim Jordan Demands Docs After IRS "Attempt To Intimidate" Journalist Matt Taibbi During Govt Weaponization Hearing "Lois Lerner ain't got shit on me..." Sometimes the hubris and self-delusion just goes too far... It has been eleven years since Lois Lerner presided over (and then apologized for)…
#jimjordan #demandsdocs #matttaibbi #loislerner #washingtondc #newjersey #elonmusk #danielwerfel #treasury #janetyellen