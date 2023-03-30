Multiple Deaths Feared After Two U.S. Army Blackhawk Helicopters Crash In Kentucky

Multiple people are feared dead after two U.S. Army helicopters crashed during routine training in southwestern Kentucky on Wednesday night. The two HH-60 Blackhawk helicopters were flying a routine training mission in Trigg County when the crash happened at around 10p.m. local time, U.S. Army…



#usarmy #kentucky #hh60blackhawk #triggcounty #fortcampbell #abcnews #wkrn #kentuckystatepolice #screamingeagles #twitter