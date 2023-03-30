'Trans Day of Vengeance' goes ahead as organizers say "we choose to fight"

The organizers of a "Trans Day of Vengeance" rally in Washington D.C. at the weekend have vowed to go ahead with the event following the school shooting in Nashville, Tennessee, stating: "We choose to fight for change." The Trans Radical Activist Network (TRAN), a collection of transgender…



#atransdayofvengeance #washingtondc #nashville #tennessee #tran #audreyelizabethhale #ussupremecourt #hale #covenantschool #christian