The city of Raymond, Minnesota, was put under an evacuation order early Thursday following a train derailment that sparked a fire, the latest in a string of recent train derailments that have garnered national attention. Law enforcement became aware of the train derailment at approximately 1 a.m.…



#raymond #minnesota #minneapolis #lisakent #bnsfrailway #eastpalestine #ohio #daveyost #northdakota #arizona