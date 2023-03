Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green faces a fine in the region of $5,000 after racking up a number of technical fouls and then getting in an altercation with New Orleans Pelicans star Brandon Ingram. Green, who is in his 11th year in the NBA, was in an antagonistic mood during Tuesday's…



#goldenstatewarriors #draymondgreen #neworleans #pelicans #brandoningram #nba #warriors #ingram #green #lebronjames