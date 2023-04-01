Florida Derby 2023: Best Saturday Bets, What Fort Bragg Has To Do, And Why Beating Forte Is So Darn Hard
Published
The Florida Derby is carrying the star this year in Todd Pletcher’s Forte, who’s five-for-six and coming on strong, which is something that the Stronachs will also be celebrating at Gulfstream today. In fairness, it’s quite a fair crop of colts and fillies out of Kentucky this year, and they had a…
#floridaderby #toddpletchersforte #stronachs #gulfstream #kentucky #justify #fortbragg #dubyuhnell #forte #bluegrasswiseman