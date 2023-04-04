Davido to Spotlight Next Gen of Afropop as Guest Host for Apple Music’s ‘Africa Now Radio'(EXCLUSIVE)

Nigerian superstar Davido is set to take over as a guest host on Apple Music’s “Africa Now Radio” on April 7, the platform announced today. Fresh off a sold-out concert at New York’s Irving Plaza, Davido will take over the radio show to talk about the creative process behind his latest album…

