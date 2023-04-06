Michael J. Fox Looks Back on His Past in Apple Documentary ‘Still’ (Video)

In the 1980s there was no actor hotter than Michael J. Fox. Now, Apple Original Films takes audiences behind the curtain of Fox’s life in their new documentary “Still.” The trailer dropped today and shows an emotionally resonant, intense look at Fox’s life and career, as well as his public and…



#michaeljfox #appleoriginalfilms #apple #hollywood #davisguggenheim #aninconvenienttruth #superman #sundancefilmfestival #thewrap #familyties