Fallon Mocks Marjorie Taylor Greene Labeling NYC ‘Repulsive': ‘Things Got A Lot Better Here After She Left’ (Video)

Jimmy Fallon bit back a little more bluntly than usual on Thursday night, after congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene called New York City “repulsive” and “disgusting.” According to the “Tonight Show” host, those labels went away as soon as she returned to her own state. Greene was in New York this…



#jimmyfallon #marjorietaylorgreene #newyorkcity #tonightshow #donaldtrump #nelsonmandela #greene #tuckercarlsons #fallon #60minutes