‘Love Is Blind’ Star Marshall Has ‘No Hard Feelings’ About Jackie: ‘Not Everybody Has the Same Level of Emotional Maturity’

SPOILER WARNING: This post contains spoilers through Episode 10 of “Love Is Blind” Season 4, out now on Netflix. Marshall Glaze didn’t get his happy ending on “Love Is Blind.” While he found love and got engaged to Jackie Bonds, the pair never made it to the altar. In the final episodes of Season…



#episode10 #loveisblindseason4 #netflix #marshallglaze #loveisblind #jackiebonds #season4 #joshdemas #bonds #variety