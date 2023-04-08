John Regan Dies: Bassist With Peter Frampton, Rolling Stones, Ace Frehley Was 71

Upworthy

John Regan, a master bass player whose resume included stints with Peter Frampton, Ace Frehley, Billy Idol, the Rolling Stones, and David Bowie, died Friday at 71 in New York State. No cause was given. Wife Cathy Merring-Regan issued a statement, which was shared on Facebook by a family friend.…

