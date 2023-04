Al Jaffee, the longtime cartoonist for Mad Magazine who created one of the satirical publications most beloved and enduring features – the back-cover “Fold-In” illustration – died today in a New York City hospital of organ failure. He was 102. His death was announced by Tom Heintjes, editor of…



