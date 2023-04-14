Bud Light sponsors NFL Draft as beer brand faces backlash over Dylan Mulvaney partnership

The NFL Draft's main sponsor has been Bud Light, but the spotlight on the beer brand has never been hotter as it has caught flak over its partnership with Dylan Mulvaney. Mulvaney is a transgender influencer who also scored a deal with Nike. The Bud Light partnership has garnered tons of publicity…



#nfl #budlight #dylanmulvaney #mulvaney #nike #anheuserbusch #sportico #johnrich #nashville #tuckercarlsontonight