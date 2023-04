The Pyramid of Giza was built as a tomb for the Pharaoh Khufu (Cheops), completed around 2560 BC. Standing at 139 meters, it was the tallest human-made structure until the Eiffel Tower in Paris in 1889. The unfinished corridor is located around 7 meters away from the pyramid’s main entrance and…



#pharaohkhufucheops #eiffeltower #scan #greatpyramid