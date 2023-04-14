The Justice Department charges Sinaloa cartel members and El Chapo's sons in fentanyl case describing how they their fed enemies to tigers

The Justice Department on Friday announced charges against 28 members of Mexico’s powerful Sinaloa cartel, including sons of notorious drug lord Joaquin “El Chapo” Guzman, in a sprawling fentanyl-trafficking investigation. The three Guzman sons charged — Ovidio Guzmán López, Jesús Alfredo Guzmán…



#justicedepartment #mexico #sinaloa #joaquinelchapo #ovidioguzmánlópez #guzmánsálazar #chapitos #guzmánlópez #merrickgarland #annemilgram