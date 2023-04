‘It’ Prequel Series Set at HBO Max ‘Welcome to Derry’ Adds Madeleine Stowe and Stephen Rider

Madeleine Stowe (“Soundtrack,” “Revenge”) and Stephen Rider (“Daredevil”) have joined the cast of HBO Max’s “It” prequel series currently titled, “Welcome to Derry.” HBO Max is scheduled to formally become Max on May 23. Variety reported the addition of previous cast members Taylour Paige (“Zola,”…



#madeleinestowe #soundtrack #stephenrider #hbo #derry #hbomax #variety #taylourpaige #maraineysblackbottom #jovanadepo