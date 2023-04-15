Daveed Diggs & Rafael Casal On How ‘Blindspotting’ Season 2 Finds Miles’ Family Overwhelmed By The Prison Industrial Complex

SPOILER ALERT! This post contains details from the first two episodes of Blindspotting Season 2 on Starz. It’s been nine months since Miles (Rafael Casal) and Ashley (Jasmine Cephas-Jones) exchanged their prison nuptials in the Season 1 finale of Blindspotting, and it hasn’t gotten any easier to…



#blindspottingseason2 #starz #rafaelcasal #jasminecephasjones #blindspotting #sean #casal #daveeddiggs #matters #helenhunt