TOKYO — Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida was uninjured after an explosion was heard at a port where he was scheduled to give a speech on the country's west coast Saturday, public broadcaster NHK reported. Kishida was in Saikazaki Port in western Wakayama Prefecture to speak when someone…



#tokyo #fumiokishida #nhk #saikazakiport #wakayamaprefecture #kishida #shinzoabe #nara #kyoto