Former U.S. President Donald Trump made as much as $1 million from the sales of his Trump-themed NFTs. -The floor price of the NFTs saw a considerable surge earlier this month after Trump’s arraignment in New York. Former United States President Donald Trump’s non-fungible token (NFT) venture…



#donaldtrump #trump #nft #donaldtrumps #cicdigital #llc #cicventures #polygon #manhattan