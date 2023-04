Sixteen-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot multiple times after ringing a doorbell at the wrong house. | Faith Spoonmore/GoFundMe A Black teenager went to the wrong house to pick up his siblings. He was shot. Kansas City police are investigating the shooting of 16-year-old Ralph Yarl, a Black teenager…



#ralphyarl #kansascity #missouri #leemerritt #bencrump #staceygraves #blackamericans #faithspoonmore #texasam #kansascitys