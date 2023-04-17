‘Love Is Blind’ Live Reunion: Vanessa Lachey Blasted for Remarks About Contestants Having Babies: ‘Nauseating to Watch’

The problems surrounding the “Love is Blind” live reunion are only growing. After Sunday night’s live reunion special was delayed, fans have taken to social media to criticize hosts Vanessa and Nick Lachey. People who managed to catch the reunion are calling the married couple “terrible hosts.”…



#loveisblind #vanessa #nicklachey #netflix #embarrassed #vanessalachey #jackelinabonds #marshallglaze #joshdemas #paulpeden