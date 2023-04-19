2 teens arrested in Alabama Sweet 16 shooting that killed 4 and injured 32

DADEVILLE, Ala. — Two teenagers were arrested in connection with a shooting that left four people dead and 32 injured at a weekend Sweet 16, authorities said Wednesday. The boys, 16 and 17, from Tuskegee, were taken into custody on charges of reckless murder on Tuesday night, Alabama Law…



#dadeville #ala #tuskegee #jeremyburkett #broadnaxstreet #djkeenancooper #shaunkiviasmith #marsiahcollins #corbinholston #philstaviousdowdell