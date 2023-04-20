Fourth suspect arrested in connection to Sweet 16 shooting in Alabama

DADEVILLE, Ala. — A fourth man was arrested Thursday in connection to the shooting at a Sweet 16 party in Alabama that left four people dead and dozens more injured, authorities said. Johnny Letron Brown, a 20-year-old resident of Tuskegee, was charged with four counts of reckless murder,…



#dadeville #ala #johnnyletronbrown #tuskegee #tyreese #travismccullough #wilsonlamarhilljr #auburn #recklessmurder #tallapoosacountyjail