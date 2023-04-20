Grandson of man who shot Ralph Yarl says 'fear' and conspiracies consume him

One of the grandchildren of Andrew Lester, the Kansas City homeowner who shot Ralph Yarl after the Black teenager had mistakenly gone to the wrong home, is defending the boy's actions and believes police should have acted sooner to arrest his grandfather. "I am deeply saddened by what happened —…



#andrewlester #kansascity #ralphyarl #klintludwig #kcpd #lester #staleyhighschool #northland #leemerritt #zacharythompson