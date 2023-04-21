Brightline Orlando: When train service begins to South Florida, when tickets go on sale
Published
The construction of Brightline's train station in Orlando is finally complete. Brightline officials unveiled the new station, which is located at the Orlando International Airport (MCO), on Thursday morning, giving future travelers a first look inside. Brightline’s Orlando Station was unveiled…
#brightline #orlando #mco #orlandostation #florida #terminalc #stateroad417 #kevinthibault #premiumlounge #smart