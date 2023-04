The Oakland A's are on the verge of moving to Las Vegas The Oakland Athletics have signed a binding agreement to purchase land in Las Vegas to build a new ballpark, signaling a move away from Oakland after more than five decades in the city. Team officials announced this week that they had…



#oaklanda #lasvegas #oaklandathletics #oakland #lasvegasstrip #davekaval #majorleaguebaseball #coliseum #shengthao #worldseries