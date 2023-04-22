House Republicans, Manhattan DA end fight over Trump inquiry

ViewHouse Republicans and the Manhattan district attorney's office reached an agreement Friday to end a legal dispute over a House Judiciary Committee inquiry into former President Donald Trump's historic indictment.
Under the agreement, committee members will be able to question former prosecutor Mark Pomerantz under oath...
ViewHouse Republicans and the Manhattan district attorney's office reached an agreement Friday to end a legal dispute over a House Judiciary Committee inquiry into former President Donald Trump's historic indictment.