Members of the Kennedy dynasty explain why they will not support anti-vaxxer Robert F. Kennedy Jr. 2024 presidential bid against Biden

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces his candidacy for President of the United States in a speech at Boston Park Plaza on April 19, 2023. David L. Ryan/The Boston Globe via Getty Images Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is challenging President Joe Biden for the 2024 Democratic nomination. Members of his famous…



#robertfkennedyjr #bostonparkplaza #davidlryan #bostonglobe #johnfkennedy #boston #kerrykennedy #harvard #facebookandinstagram #kerrymeltzer