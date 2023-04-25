Mauricio Pochettino Set To Become Chelsea FC’s Latest Uncomfortable Appointment

Whenever it is Mauricio Pochettino eventually becomes Chelsea FC manager one thing is certain; he is unlikely to receive the reception of his predecessor. Frank Lampard may have only joined on an interim basis and off the back of a less-than-stellar previous stint as manager, but amongst the Blues…



#mauriciopochettino #chelseafc #franklampard #hovealbion #grahampotter #stamfordbridge #whitearmy #chelsea #realmadrid #championsleague