Mauricio Pochettino Set To Become Chelsea FC’s Latest Uncomfortable Appointment

Mauricio Pochettino Set To Become Chelsea FC’s Latest Uncomfortable Appointment

Upworthy

Published

Whenever it is Mauricio Pochettino eventually becomes Chelsea FC manager one thing is certain; he is unlikely to receive the reception of his predecessor. Frank Lampard may have only joined on an interim basis and off the back of a less-than-stellar previous stint as manager, but amongst the Blues…

#mauriciopochettino #chelseafc #franklampard #hovealbion #grahampotter #stamfordbridge #whitearmy #chelsea #realmadrid #championsleague

Full Article