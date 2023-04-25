Former NBCUniversal CEO Jeff Shell accused of sexual harassment by CNBC anchor Hadley Gamble
Published
CNBC anchor and international correspondent Hadley Gamble has accused former NBCUniversal chief executive Jeff Shell of sexual harassment and sex discrimination in a complaint to the company, according to reports citing Gamble's lawyer. Comcast, NBCUniversal's parent company, said Sunday that…
#hadleygamble #nbcuniversal #jeffshell #comcast #gambles #suzannemckie #usatoday #capitalconnection #middleeast #baileyschulz