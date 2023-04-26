‘Strange Way of Life’ Trailer: Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke Get Intimate in Almodóvar’s Gay Cowboy Drama

Pedro Almodóvar’s queer Western short film “Strange Way of Life” has released its first trailer. The short, which stars Pedro Pascal and Ethan Hawke, is somewhat akin to a “Brokeback Mountain” revamp, or moreso, a chance for Almodóvar to do finally do it his way. Almost two decades ago, the…



#pedroalmodóvars #strangewayoflife #pedropascal #ethanhawke #brokebackmountain #spanish #heathledger #dualipaatyourservice #western #almodóvar