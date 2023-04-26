OKX and Manchester City Launch Interactive Avatar Campaign Featuring Top Players To Inspire Fans To ‘Play for the City’

April 26, 2023 – Manchester, United Kingdom Augmented reality and avatar experience, ‘Play for the City,’ allows fans to create custom avatars that can be used in over 4,000 games and apps. Multi-channel campaign kicks off ahead of Manchester City versus Arsenal on April 26, 2023. OKX, a…



#unitedkingdom #manchestercity #okx #manchester #manchestercitys #premierleague #arsenal #playforthecitycom #mancity #haiderrafique